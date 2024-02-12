The Super Bowl got an early jolt of excitement on Sunday when enormous TV screens around the cavernous Allegiant Stadium showed pop superstar Taylor Swift arriving about two hours before kickoff.

Swift is in Las Vegas to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers, ending the questions about whether she would attend that dominated the lead-up to the glitzy Vegas blockbuster.

A punishing travel schedule in which she has flown from Japan to the U.S. and will then jet to Australia for tour commitments meant her presence was not a foregone conclusion, and when the television screens showed Swift — wearing a black top, black jeans, and with a red Chiefs jacket over her shoulder — a ripple of cheers went around the still-mostly empty stadium.