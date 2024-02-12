Quarterback Patrick Mahomes pulled off another Super Bowl comeback as the Kansas City Chiefs earned a thrilling 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to win their third NFL championship in five seasons.

In a perfectly scripted finale before a celebrity-studded Las Vegas crowd that included pop icon Taylor Swift, Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman in the end zone with just three seconds of overtime remaining to seal a dramatic win in what was the longest Super Bowl in history.

The win makes Kansas City the first team to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies since the New England Patriots won their second straight after the 2004 season, cementing the franchise's right to be regarded as the NFL's latest dynasty.