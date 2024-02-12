World marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana died in a traffic accident on Sunday, former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga said on social media platform X.

"Devastatingly sickening!! Kenya has lost a special gem," Ababu Namwamba, Kenya's minister for sports, wrote on X. "Lost for words."

A third passenger was injured in the crash.

"The accident happened around 11 p.m.," Peter Mulinge, police commander for Elgeyo Marakwet County in western Kenya."The car had three occupants, two died on the spot, while one was taken to hospital. The two are Kiptum and his coach."

Kiptum, 24, set the world record at the Chicago Marathon in October with a time of 2 hours, 35 seconds, to surpass the record of 2:01:09 set by compatriot Eliud Kipchoge in Berlin in 2022.

Kiptum smashed the London Marathon course record earlier last year and was determined to make magic again in Chicago as he sped up through the 35-km mark before thrusting his arms in the air to cheers from the crowd down the final stretch.