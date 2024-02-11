Qatar successfully defended its Asian Cup crown after beating Jordan 3-1 on Saturday at Lusail Stadium, where Akram Afif converted three penalties as the host nation won its second continental title.

Jordan was playing in its first Asian Cup final and seeking its first major trophy, but it was Qatar that prevailed in front of 86,492 fans, including Qatar's ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Yazan Al-Naimat had briefly given Jordan hope when he netted an equalizer in the second half but the national team's dreams were shattered when they conceded two more penalties, put away by Afif who finished as the tournament's top scorer with eight goals.