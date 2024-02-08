Returning Japan men's rugby head coach Eddie Jones provided glimpses this week of what he is looking for after putting his players through their paces over two days in his first training camp.

The 64-year-old former England and Australia head coach returned in January to take charge of the Brave Blossoms, having left the post following the country's breakthrough 2015 World Cup, this time envisioning how "superfast rugby" can raise them to the level of the world's elite teams.

"It was really enjoyable, young players coming in with a bit of enthusiasm, pushing some of the older players up," Jones said in Fukuoka on Wednesday. "We want to develop a new style of play, so there was a lot of learning for the players in the two days."