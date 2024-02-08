As the grandson of an Olympic 100 meters silver medalist, it is little surprise that Christian McCaffrey has made a habit of leaving NFL defenders in his wake.

The 27-year-old running back is one of the San Francisco 49ers' most potent offensive weapons as the club prepares for a Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas on Sunday.

McCaffrey heads into the biggest game of his life in blistering form after a regular season campaign that saw him amass 1,459 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns, thrusting him into contention for the NFL's Most Valuable Player award.