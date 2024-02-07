Though you wouldn’t know it after a heavy snow storm rolled through Tokyo earlier this week, winter is almost over.

In just a matter of weeks, spring will be here, and with it the usual flurry of graduation ceremonies, moves to new schools and companies and preparations for cherry blossom-viewing parties.

March in sumo means the Osaka tournament. With spring traditionally marking the start of the new year in many cultures around the world, it’s fitting that Kansai — the birthplace of sumo — plays host to the spring meet.