Inter Miami's Lionel Messi pleased Tokyo fans on Wednesday in a friendly match that ended in a 4-3 penalty shootout loss to Vissel Kobe after the game ended goalless.

It came days after his absence on the pitch in a recent Hong Kong friendly had angered fans there.

He started on the bench in Inter Miami's pre-season game against the 2023 J. League champions, worrying 28,614 spectators at National Stadium, who chanted "Messi, Messi" in sporadic attempts to bring out the star.