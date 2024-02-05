Ryoyu Kobayashi was the runner-up at a ski jumping World Cup meet for the second day in a row as home favorite Andreas Wellinger claimed a narrow victory in Willingen, Germany, on Sunday.

The reigning Olympic normal hill champion scored 235.6 with jumps of 144.5 and 146.0 meters in the final to finish two points behind Wellinger, the runner-up to Kobayashi in this year's Four Hills Tournament.

Switzerland's Gregor Deschwanden was third, while 10th-place Ren Nikaido was next best among the Japanese jumpers.

"It was really tough, but I'm happy to have been on the podium both days," said Kobayashi, who finished behind Norway's Johann Andre Forfang at the same venue Saturday. "I think the crowd really enjoyed it, and so did I."

The 27-year-old Kobayashi is set to compete on home snow when the World Cup circuit moves to Sapporo from Feb. 16 to 18.

"I'm happy with this weekend, now I'm looking forward to the home World Cup in Sapporo in two weeks' time," he said.