Japan's Yuma Kagiyama smashed the competition to take the men's title at the Four Continents figure skating championship in Shanghai on Saturday, after Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps won the pairs.

Kagiyama made an error early in the free skating but his expressive, lightning-quick performance still earned him 200.76 points for a total of 307.58.

His compatriot Shun Sato was second with 274.59 overall, and South Korea's Cha Jun-hwan rounded out the top three on 272.95.