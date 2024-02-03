Iran knocked out four-time champions Japan with a 2-1 victory in their Asian Cup quarterfinal clash after captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh converted a penalty in stoppage time at Education City Stadium on Saturday.

With the match tied at 1-1 and headed to extra time, Iran won a penalty in the fourth minute of added time and Jahanbakhsh stepped up to blast the ball into the top corner, drawing a loud roar from the Iranian fans in the stadium.

When the final whistle blew, the Iran bench emptied onto the pitch and an emotional Jahanbakhsh dropped to the turf in relief while many players wept tears of joy.