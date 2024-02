Japan's Mone Chiba fought through nerves to take the first major title of her career at the Four Continents figure skating championship in Shanghai on Friday, smashing her personal best to finish well ahead of the pack.

Chiba was already leading after breaking another best score in Thursday's short program and looked comfortable throughout her free skate, earning 143.88 for a total of 214.98.

The 18-year-old pumped her fists in delight when the final notes of her Ennio Morricone medley faded.