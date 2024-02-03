Haas expects to start the Formula One season near the back of the grid, new boss Ayao Komatsu said on Friday as the U.S.-owned team became the first to present their 2024 challenger.

The VF-24 car, shown online in digital renders, is a development of a concept introduced last October at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. It will have a track shakedown at Silverstone on Feb 11.

Haas, with Germany's Nico Hulkenberg and Denmark's Kevin Magnussen, finished last in 2023 with only 12 points from 22 races. Komatsu replaced the departed Guenther Steiner at the helm last month.