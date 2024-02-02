Yuma Kagiyama took a comfortable lead in the men's event at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Shanghai on Thursday, continuing his strong return from injury as he hit a season's best during the short program.

Mone Chiba finished first in the women's short program, as defending champion Lee Hae-in placed 11th after an error-ridden performance.

Kagiyama was the clear favorite going into the event, with his two main rivals — Shoma Uno and the United States' Ilia Malinin — opting not to compete.