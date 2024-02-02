Driveline Baseball, a training center located in a suburb of Seattle, has a reputation for being at the forefront of the data-driven performance revolution that has swept through baseball in North America — from MLB teams to college programs — through its use of biometrics and technology.

What started in a garage near an airport has grown into a veritable empire and an offseason destination for MLB stars like Shohei Ohtani and others looking for ways to reach new heights.

Baseball, a sport of tradition and hard-held beliefs was slow to embrace this new wave, but its impact is now being felt across the game.