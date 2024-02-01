Japan Rugby League One on Wednesday announced the entry of three new teams as part of an expanded competition from next season.

Secom Rugguts, from Sayama, Saitama Prefecture, Yakult Levins, based in Saitama's Toda, and LeRIRO Fukuoka, of Ukiha City, Fukuoka Prefecture, will join League One's third tier in the 2024-25 season.

A fourth bid, from the Akita Northern Bullets, was not accepted after falling short of the league's requirements.

The expansion will see League One's second division grow from six to eight sides, the third division increase from five to six, while the top flight will continue to comprise 12 clubs.

In an online press conference, League One Chief Operating Officer Hajime Shoji hinted at plans for further expansion by the competition, which superseded the more corporate-oriented Top League in 2022.

"I would like to see more teams enter in the future," he said.

At the end of the current term, the third division's top two sides will automatically be promoted to the second division, expanding it from six to eight teams.

The third-place team from the third division will also have a shot at promotion via a playoff against the second tier's sixth-place club.