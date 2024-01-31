Japan booked its place in the Asian Cup quarterfinals in Qatar with a 3-1 win over Bahrain on Wednesday.

World Cup standout Ritsu Doan and Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo scored for the Samurai Blue before a mix-up between goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and striker Ayase Ueda led to an own goal that momentarily gave life to Bahrain.

But golden boot candidate Ueda made amends with his fourth goal of the tournament to complete a dominant victory by the record four-time Asian champions at Doha's Al Thumama Stadium.