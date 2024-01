Host and holder Qatar fought back to defeat Palestine 2-1 and reach the Asian Cup quarterfinals on Monday, joining a Jordan side that struck twice in injury time to stun Iraq.

Qatar will face the winner of Tuesday's last-16 meeting between Uzbekistan and Thailand, the lowest-ranked team left in Doha at 113 in the world.

A young girl in the crowd at the tent-like Al-Bayt Stadium north of Doha held up a sign that said "Sorry Palestine" after the final whistle.