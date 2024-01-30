Undisputed world super bantamweight boxing champion Naoya Inoue said Monday he would be even more motivated if he could fight at Tokyo Dome.

"As a boxer, being able to fight in the main event of any given day at Tokyo Dome would provide extra motivation," the Japanese star said, following a recent U.S. media report that he will face Mexico's Luis Nery at Tokyo Dome on May 6.

Inoue, nicknamed "Monster," spoke to reporters after taking part in a TV program.

In 1988 and 1990, Mike Tyson had his world title matches at Tokyo Dome, one of Japan's largest indoor stadiums.

Asked to comment on Nery, who has tested positive for a doping violation in the past, Inoue said, "He does have ability. I and my (gym) chief have said we just want testing to be carried out strictly."

Last year, Inoue claimed all four of the super bantamweight division's major belts by knocking out Stephen Fulton of the United States in July and Marlon Tapales of the Philippines in December.