Red Bull's former AlphaTauri Formula One team, now renamed Visa Cash App RB, announced three top technical hires on Monday to help move Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda up the grid.

The Italy-based team said in a statement they had signed former Alpine sporting director Alan Permane, ex-FIA technical director Tim Goss and Guillaume Cattelani from Red Bull Technology.

Goss will join in October as chief technical officer while F1 veteran Permane takes the role of racing director with immediate effect and reports to new team principal Laurent Mekies, who has replaced Franz Tost.