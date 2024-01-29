Pop music icon Taylor Swift is reportedly ready to make a mad dash back to the U.S. from Japan next month to see boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Swift and Kelce exchanged a lingering embrace on the field after the reigning champion Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Sunday to book their fourth trip in five years to the NFL's championship extravaganza — which will be held in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and NFL.com, citing unnamed sources, said Swift would be there — even though she has an Eras Tour performance in Tokyo the night before the big game.