Ilia Malinin opened with another stunning quadruple axel and not even a free skate fall could keep him from a second straight men's title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Sunday.

The 19-year-old dubbed the "Quad God" took a nearly 19-point lead into Sunday's decisive free skate in Columbus, Ohio, and nailed a quadruple axel, a quad lutz and a quad salchow before falling on another quad lutz.

After a shaky moment, he closed with a trio of triple jumps, topping the free skate with a score of 185.78 for a triumphant total of 294.35.