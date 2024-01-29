The reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs upset the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens 17-10 to reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years on Sunday.

A superb defensive performance from the Chiefs stifled Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as Baltimore's hopes of returning to next month's NFL showpiece ended in disappointment.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a clinical offensive performance, throwing for one touchdown and 241 yards with no interceptions to leave Kansas City within sight of its third Super Bowl title since 2020.