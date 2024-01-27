INAC Kobe Leonessa netted in the dying minutes to level 1-1 and forced extra time before edging Urawa Reds 6-5 in a penalty shootout as they claimed the Empress' Cup for the seventh time on Saturday.

Kobe leveled in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time after Japan striker Mina Tanaka's shot from a tight angle drew a Urawa handball, allowing former national team forward Megumi Takase to roll home from the spot at Yodoko Sakura Stadium in Osaka.

Urawa's seventh shootout taker Miki Ito hit the post to hand the win to Kobe, who came close to scoring the winner in the second half of extra time after Yui Narumiya's left-footed drive from 20 meters out rattled the bar and Hikaru Kitagawa's diving header went just wide in the last piece of play.

"I'm very happy as the players worked hard to get this far and put in efforts together," said Kobe manager Jordi Ferron before lauding the performance from Urawa, which is just a point behind Kobe in the WE League.

"They are a wonderful team and it was a fantastic match with both teams battling. ... It was an important win for us as we were targeting the title."

Urawa dominated the first half and went ahead in the 19th minute when Yuzuho Shiokoshi stole the ball in the opposing half and played it to her right to Kiko Seike, whose cross took a deflection and looped inside the far post.

They looked less convincing after the break but were on the verge of sealing their second championship before conceding the cruel equalizer.