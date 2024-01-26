Japan 2022 World Cup defender Miki Yamane vowed Thursday to hit the ground running with the LA Galaxy in North America's Major League Soccer following his move from Kawasaki Frontale in the J. League.

"I wanted to know how much I can do in a place where everything is different, including the language, soccer and culture," the 30-year-old fullback told a news conference.

Yamane, who won the 2020 and 2021 J1 titles with Kawasaki, joins previous Japan captain Maya Yoshida with the Galaxy and hopes to help the side improve from its 13th-place finish in the 14-team MLS Western Conference in the 2023 season.

"(Yoshida is) a legendary figure for Japan," Yamane said. "It's an honor to be able to play alongside him. Title-winning teams are the ones who are never off guard and I hope to embody that side of the game."

The Galaxy face the Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami in their season opener on Feb. 25.

Yoshida, who joined the Galaxy in August after leaving Germany's Schalke, welcomed the arrival of his countryman to Los Angeles.

"He can take on challenges that he hasn't had in the J-League," the 35-year-old said. "I also believe his life will get richer, as has been the case for me,"

Yoshida also gave his take on Japan's progress in the ongoing Asian Cup in Qatar, where the Samurai Blue reached the last 16 after winning two and losing one of their group-stage matches.

"I do have points to make, in terms of how to kill the opponents' momentum and game management, but it's easy to say from outside," he said of Hajime Moriyasu's team.

"I want the players and staff to hang in there."