Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson expects a "heavyweight fight" when he leads his team against rival quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in showdown for the AFC crown on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Mahomes, a two-time Super Bowl champion, was the NFL MVP in 2018 and 2022, while Jackson, 27, took the award in 2019. They're the first under-30 MVP quarterbacks to meet in the playoffs.

"Just two greats, up-and-coming greats just going toe-to-toe, like a heavyweight fight," Jackson said. "Heavyweight matchup, that's what I see."