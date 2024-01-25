Undisputed super bantamweight boxing champion Naoya Inoue is set to fight Mexico's Luis Nery at Tokyo Dome on May 6, U.S. sports channel ESPN reported Wednesday.

Mike Tyson had his world heavyweight title bouts in 1988 and 1990 at Tokyo Dome, one of Japan's largest indoor stadiums.

Earlier in January, the head of Inoue's gym, Hideyuki Ohashi, admitted to being in talks with Nery's team on the Japanese star's title defense.

Inoue became the second man in boxing history to hold all four major belts in two weight divisions when he knocked out Marlon Tapales of the Philippines in their title unification fight last December.

Nery is currently ranked first in the super bantamweight division by the World Boxing Council.

In 2018, Nery was stripped of his WBC bantamweight belt after failing to make weight ahead of his matchup against Japan's Shinsuke Yamanaka.