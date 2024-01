At the two-thirds mark of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, just five top division wrestlers had managed eight wins in the ring.

Rising star Kotonowaka, of course, led the way with a 9-1 record, but one of those victories came via a walkover against an absent opponent.

Similarly, two of Onosho’s eight wins were through walkovers, with scheduling luck keeping the veteran near the top of the standings after 10 days.