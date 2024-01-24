Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton became the newest members of the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday night, when results of the balloting conducted by voting members of the Baseball Writers Association of America were announced by President Josh Rawitch at the plaque gallery inside the museum in Cooperstown, New York.

Beltre, Mauer and Helton will be inducted along with former manager Jim Leyland — who was elected via the 16-member Contemporary Baseball Era Committee on Dec. 3 — in a ceremony scheduled for July 21 in Cooperstown.

Beltre received 95.1% of the vote in his first year on the ballot, and fellow first-ballot inductee Mauer, who played his entire career for his hometown Minnesota Twins, garnered 76.1%. His 293 votes were four more than the minimum needed to reach the 75% necessary for enshrinement.