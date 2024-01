Fearless Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska surged into her first Grand Slam quarterfinal by stunning two-time champion Victoria Azarenka at the Australian Open on Monday.

Driven by a booming serve and aggressive groundstrokes, the athletic 23-year-old battled past the Belarusian 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena.

Her reward is a clash with unseeded Czech Linda Noskova, who progressed to the last eight when Ukraine's Elina Svitolina retired with a bad back while trailing 3-0 in the first set.