Olympic champion Miho Takagi added the women's 1,000 meters to her gold medal haul at the Four Continents Speed Skating Championships on Sunday.

The 29-year-old, who won gold over the distance at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, clocked 1 minute, 12.35 seconds to finish 0.30 ahead of Kimi Goetz of the United States. South Korea's Kim Min-sun was 1.49 seconds off the pace in third.

Takagi won the women's 1,500 and was also part of the victorious Japanese women's team sprint trio on Friday.

In the men's 1,000, Taiyo Nonomura took silver in a new Japanese record time of 1:06.68. The 22-year-old finished 0.41 behind Jordan Stolz of the United States, while Japan's Tatsuya Shinhama rounded out the podium in a personal-best 1:07.04.