The Kansas City Chiefs reached the AFC championship game for the sixth straight year, while the Detroit Lions will play in their first NFC title game in 33 years after their victories in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs outlasted the Buffalo Bills in a 27-24 road win in Orchard Park, New York.

Isiah Pacheco ran for 97 yards — and scored the go-ahead touchdown — on 15 carries for Kansas City. Mahomes completed 17 of 23 passes for 215 yards in his first career road playoff game, and Kelce had five receptions for 75 yards.