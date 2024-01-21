Lamar Jackson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more on Saturday as the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens pulled away from the visiting Houston Texans in the second half for a 34-10 victory in the AFC divisional round.

The Ravens will host either the Bills or Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Buffalo and Kansas City are set to play Sunday in the other AFC contest.

Baltimore broke the game open with 24 unanswered points in the second half, finding the end zone on each of its first three possessions following the break.