After playing in the National League for the first time last season, veteran infielder Rougned Odor is set for more change after signing a contract with the Central League's Yomiuri Giants, Hochi Sports reported.

Odor, 29, played in 59 games for the San Diego Padres in 2023 before he was released in July, batting .203 with four home runs and 18 RBIs.

Over 10 major league seasons with the Texas Rangers (2014-20), New York Yankees (2021), Baltimore Orioles (2022) and Padres, Odor is a career .230 hitter with 178 home runs and 568 RBIs. He has 930 career hits.

Odor has three 30-homer seasons at the major league level and could bring another power bat to a Giants lineup that mashed 164 home runs in 2023, by far the most in NPB. Despite all that power, the Giants finished 71-70-2 and failed to qualify for the postseason for the second straight year.