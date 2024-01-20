Japan's Miho Takagi won the women's 1,500 meters at the Four Continents Speed Skating Championships on Friday in a time of 1 minute, 52.37 seconds.

The 29-year-old, who won silver over the distance at the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics, finished comfortably ahead of second-placed Mia Manganello, who crossed in 1:55.11, with another American, Greta Myers, in third in 1:55.86. Japan's Sumire Kikuchi was fifth.

The result was Takagi's second gold medal of the day. She joined Ayano Sato and Kurumi Inagawa earlier in winning the women's team sprint ahead of the United States and Canada.

In the men's 1,500, Japan's Ryota Kojima rounded out the podium in 1:44.40, behind Canada's Connor Howe (1:43.19) and American Emery Lehman (1:44.03).