An early four-try blitz and a late go-ahead try were not enough for the Sagamihara Dynaboars as the Tokyo Sungoliath snatched a late 36-34 win Saturday in Japan Rugby League One.

The Sungoliath, who came back late to beat Shizuoka BlueRevs a week earlier, repeated the trick for their fifth win from six games, leaving the Dynaboars wondering how they failed to secure their third victory.

The Dynaboars led after five minutes when wing Kento Nakai fended off numerous challenges and Joichiro Iwashita picked the ball up to release scrumhalf Kota Iwamura down the left to score.