Promotion-seeking sekiwake Kotonowaka suffered his first loss of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament at the hands of rank-and-file opponent Wakamotoharu on Friday, leaving unbeaten former ozeki Asanoyama with the outright lead.

Lone yokozuna Terunofuji and ozeki Kirishima, who is gunning for promotion to sumo's top rank, both racked up wins to stay on the second rung at 5-1 on Day 6 at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Former sekiwake Wakamotoharu proved too strong for Kotonowaka in one of the day's most anticipated bouts, winning the opening collision and pushing the ozeki-aspirant over the straw.