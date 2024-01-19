The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday congratulated former pitcher Hiroki Kuroda for being named to the 2024 class of the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame.

Kuroda, who won a total of 203 games in a career split between Japan and the major leagues from 1997 and 2016, became one of the three newest members of the Hall of Fame. The right-hander collected 41 wins over four seasons with the Dodgers, making his debut with the club in 2008.

"Congratulations Hiroki Kuroda on your induction into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame," the club posted on social media site X.

"Kuroda posted a 3.45 ERA and made 114 starts in four seasons with the Dodgers. ... Kuroda garnered tremendous respect in all corners of the Dodger clubhouse."