Rank-and-file wrestler Gonoyama caused Thursday's biggest upset as he handed ozeki Hoshoryu his first loss of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament.

The result left promotion-chasing sekiwake Kotonowaka and No. 7 maegashira Asanoyama as the only unbeaten wrestlers through Day 5 of the 15-day tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

The sport's lone yokozuna, Terunofuji, and the man currently bidding to join him at the top rank, ozeki Kirishima, both racked up victories to move alongside Hoshoryu on the second rung of the leaderboard at 4-1.