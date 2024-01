Lee Kang-in has been called "a joy" and "a flower" by South Korea coach Jurgen Klinsmann and his performance in the team's Asian Cup opener showed why the German is so smitten.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder made his mark all over South Korea's 3-1 win over Bahrain on Monday, scoring two second-half goals in Doha.

His mesmerizing dribbles and razor-sharp passing eclipsed star teammate Son Heung-min and earned him the Man of the Match award.