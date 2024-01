Two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes will finally face rabid, boisterous and unfriendly fans in a postseason setting.

Mahomes, who is in his sixth season as a starting quarterback, will play his first road playoff game on Sunday night when his Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round in Orchard Park, New York.

Mahomes has played 12 playoff games at home during his career, but has never had to board a plane prior to the Super Bowl.