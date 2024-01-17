No. 2 maegashira Midorifuji toppled yokozuna-promotion-chasing Kirishima at the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Wednesday, handing the ozeki his first defeat of the 15-day meet.

Kirishima (3-1) was on the receiving end of an incessant attack from the deminutive Midorifuji (1-3), whose sharp opening drive had the ozeki backpedaling before Kirishima eventually looked to have grabbed hold of the agile rank-and-filer's arms.

But Midorifuji did not give Kirishima any breathing room, quickly launching a right beltless throw that sent the ozeki teetering to one side before emphatically executing his trademark under-shoulder swing down.