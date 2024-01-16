Komusubi Takayasu pulled out of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Tuesday after two days of action at the 15-day meet.

The former ozeki, who was returning to the three sanyaku ranks below yokozuna for the first time since last January, was pushed out to defeat in his Monday bout against ozeki Kirishima and signaled he felt some discomfort in his lower back, an area he has injured before.

Takayasu will forfeit his Tuesday bout with No. 3 maegashira Gonoyama by default and will likely end the meet at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan with a 1-2 record and certain demotion for failing to win eight bouts.