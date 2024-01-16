No. 1 maegashira Wakamotoharu was the man of the hour on a day of surprises Tuesday, the third day of the 15-day New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, when sumo's top four wrestlers were all put under the gun.

A day after taking down yokozuna Terunofuji, Wakamotoharu (2-1) bounced back from a weak opening to drive ozeki Takakeisho from the ring to his first defeat at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Forced back on the opening charge from sumo's pushing-and-thrusting master, Wakamotoharu countered, driving the ozeki back the way he came. When Takakeisho tried and failed to shove him aside, Wakamotoharu thrust him out.