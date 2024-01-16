Japanese midfielder Daisuke Yokota has signed for Gent from Polish side Gornik Zabrze, the Belgian club announced Monday.

The 23-year-old joins Japan defender Tsuyoshi Watanabe at Gent, as well as goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt, who made his move earlier this winter from league rivals Sint-Truiden.

A Kawasaki Frontale youth product, Yokota had spells in Germany and Latvia before joining Gornik last February.

Gent sits third in the Belgian Pro League, 10 points behind leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.