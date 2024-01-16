Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as the Buffalo Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 in their weather-delayed NFL wild-card battle on Monday.

In freezing conditions at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium, Allen and the Bills advanced to a home playoff showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend after torching the Steelers' with a devastating first-half offensive display.

Monday's playoff game had been shifted from Saturday due to the winter storm that had enveloped swathes of the United States last week. While the pitch at Orchard Park was cleared in time for kick-off, thick snow could still be seen in the stands.