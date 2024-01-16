Tickets will go on sale for Major League Baseball's March season-opening series between two-way star Shohei Ohtani's new team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the San Diego Padres, on Jan. 26 in South Korea where the games will be held, Yonhap News Agency said Tuesday.

South Korean streaming service Coupang Play is the exclusive streaming platform for the March 20 and 21 games in Seoul. The company does not plan to open up a separate ticketing channel for non-Korean speaking fans and non-Coupang Wow members from outside the country, according to Yonhap.

Highly rated Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto joined Ohtani with the Dodgers during the offseason, while southpaw closer Yuki Matsui joined the Padres, for whom Japanese right-hander Yu Darvish also pitches.

Tickets for the first official MLB games in South Korea, scheduled at Gocheok Sky Dome with a capacity for around 16,000 spectators, are expected to be in high demand.