Naomi Osaka is scheduled to make her comeback to Grand Slam tennis on Day 2 of the Australian Open on Monday, while Daniil Medvedev has vowed to turn over a new leaf and be "more mature" on the court.

New mother Osaka, 26, stepped away from tennis in September 2022, citing mental health concerns. After giving birth to a baby girl, Shai, in July, the Japanese star decided to return for the 2024 season, but has a huge hurdle to clear in the first round against 16th-seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

They will grace Rod Laver Arena in the evening session, following No. 10 seed Alex de Minaur's clash with big-serving Canadian veteran Milos Raonic.