Vinicius Junior struck a first-half hat trick to fire Real Madrid to Spanish Super Cup glory in a thumping 4-1 win over rival Barcelona in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Robert Lewandowski scored for Barcelona, which had defender Ronald Araujo sent off in the second half of what coach Xavi Hernandez described as the team's "worst" night.

Rodrygo rounded off Real Madrid's rout as it won the competition for the 13th time, avenging last year's final defeat by record 14-time winner Barcelona.