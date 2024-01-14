Lone yokozuna Terunofuji was victorious in his return from injury, while ozeki Kirishima made a winning start to his promotion bid as the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament opened Sunday at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Having withdrawn from the past three meets with severe back pain, the 32-year-old Terunofuji is aiming to complete his first 15-day tournament since winning last May's championship with a 14-1 record.

He faced a potentially tricky opening-day opponent in the form of agile komusubi Ura, who was making his debut in the three sanyaku ranks below yokozuna.